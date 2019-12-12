|
Sister Mary (Christophil) Athans, BVM
Sister Mary Christine (Christophil) Athans, BVM, 87, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Caritas Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
Services will be Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in the Marian Hall Chapel. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by the Sharing of Memories. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:15 p.m. Burial will be in the Mount Carmel cemetery.
Sister Mary Christine was born on April 7, 1932, in Joliet, Ill., to Christophil and Mary Anderson Athans. She entered the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on Sept. 8, 1955, from St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Phoenix. She professed first vows on Feb. 3, 1958, and final vows on July 16, 1963.
She worked as a guest lecturer and alumnae relations staff at Xavier College Preparatory in Phoenix. Early in her career, she taught at St. Francis Xavier in Phoenix. She also taught at universities in California, Illinois, and Minnesota; an elementary school in Illinois; and a high school in Minnesota.
From 1970-76, she served as executive director of the North Phoenix Corporate Ministry, a group of Catholic, Jewish and Protestant congregations who collaborated in areas of education, liturgy, social concerns, and communication.
Sister Mary Christine wrote extensively on Jewish-Christian relations, including her published book In Quest of the Jewish Mary: The Mother of Jesus in History, Theology, and Spirituality.
She served on more than 20 boards and committees, including the Commission on Ecumenical and Inter-religious Affairs for the Diocese of Phoenix.
She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by siblings Catherine Athans and Cyril (Veronica) Athans, both of Fresno, Calif.; nieces; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 64 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.
