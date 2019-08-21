|
|
Mary Barbara D'Apuzzo Dempsey
- - Mary Barbara D'Apuzzo Dempsey passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 13, 2019. She was born on August 27, 1939 in Freeport Long Island, New York. She graduated from Scottsdale High School and went on to become an X-ray technician and excelled in her medical career. She had a wonderful love of horses and animals. She had been involved with her western riding club for many years. She enjoyed and had a love for antiquing, gardening, knitting and weaving, painting and traveling. She was talented and creative & there wasn't anything she couldn't do. She is survived by her three children Christine Nelson (Craig), Sonya Vandermolen and Joe Dempsey. Three grandchildren Sophia, Olivia and Ava. She is also survived by her many brothers and sisters, George D'Apuzzo (Judy), Judy D'Apuzzo, Bill D'Apuzzo, Jane D'Apuzzo O'Clair (Ed), Joan D'Apuzzo Thomas (Bob), Marion D'Apuzzo Rommel (Steve), Steve D'Apuzzo (Star), Chris D'Apuzzo (Elise) along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be truly missed along with her beautiful smile and fun spirit! Services will be held 10:30am Friday August 23rd at Messinger Mortuary 7601 E. Indian School Road. Her family asks in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 21, 2019