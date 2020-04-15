|
Mary Barnes
MARY HELEN COACHMAN BARNES
SCOTTSDALE - Greatly loved by family and friends, Mary Helen Barnes (nee' Coachman) passed away peacefully at Westminster Village on April 11, 2020, at age 85. Mary Helen, as she was affectionately known, was born in Sebring, Florida, on July 26, 1934, to Charles and Dorothy Coachman. Her father, a former pilot, was with the FAA and eventually moved the family to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, where she graduated from Classen High School in 1952. Mary Helen attended the University of Oklahoma where she joined the Chi Omega Sorority and served as vice president. She was a member of the Mortar Board and Phi Beta Kappa and was named the outstanding senior female of her graduating class in 1956 with a degree in teaching. While at the University, she met her future husband Eugene "Barney" A. Barnes III and they married in 1957. Settling in Oklahoma City, Mary Helen stated her teaching career at Harding Junior High School. She had her first son Eugene "Gene" Barnes in 1959 followed by a second son Charles C. Barnes in 1961 and a third son James N. Barnes in 1964. Mary Helen together with her husband was very active in the lives of her children and in the Oklahoma City community serving in the alter guild of her church, was president of Phi Kappa Club, and later served the Chi Omega sorority as an advisor. For over 20 years, she was part of the school administration at Casady School (which Charles and James attended) in addition to working with her husband in building up his business - Group III custom framing. Mary Helen and her husband retired to Scottsdale, Arizona, 24 years ago to be with their oldest child Gene and settled in the McCormick Ranch area where she was active in the McCormick Ranch Women's Association and was a member of Saint Barnabas Episcopal Church. She and her husband moved to Westminster Village in July 2018. Mary Helen Barnes is survived by her loving husband of 63 years Barney Barnes and her two sons Gene and Charles Barnes together with their respective wives Thelma and Hua Yao. Mary Helen has three grandchildren who were the apple of her eye: Erica Barnes, Sophia Barnes and Victoria Yaobarnes.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020