|
|
Mary Beatrice "Bea" McCall
Phoenix - 98. Our beautiful and much loved nanny, sister and aunt took her flight to heaven on August 6, 2019. There she was reunited with her husband, Millard "Mac" McCall; daughter, Patricia Padgett; son-in-law, Howard Padgett; and numerous beloved family members. Mary was a resident of Phoenix for over 75 years. She worked for the City of Phoenix for over 40 years and loved each and every moment of it. She and Mac were avid world-travelers in which she shared abundant stories and was always ready for the next adventure. When she wasn't on an airplane, train or ship, she could be found shopping or in a casino. Her most loved and treasured moments however was time spent with her family. She is survived by her granddaughter, Lisa Padgett; grandson, Steven Padgett; great-grandson, Brandon Lawhorn; sister, Penny Tillerson and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Menke Funeral & Cremation Center, 12420 N. 103rd Avenue, Sun City, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the West at 21410 North 19th Avenue, Phoenix, Arizona 85027. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2019