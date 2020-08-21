Mary Belle Sheppard



It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Belle Sheppard announces her passing in the home of her son on July 2, 2020. She was 94.



Mrs. Sheppard is survived by her son, Darrell, and her daughter, Cecilia, as well as 4 grandchildren and 9 greatgrandchildren.



She was predeceased by her loving husband of 67 years, Douglas, her daughter, Marie, her parents, Eton and Mary Lockhart, and her brothers, Russell and Eton, Jr.



Born in Montana in 1926, Mary Belle was educated at the University of Montana, and taught briefly in Livingston. Her husband's career in higher education took her to Wisconsin, Connecticut, Virginia, New York, West Virginia and Arizona.



Her passions were her family, P.E.O., quilting, and her church. No services are planned until the pandemic permits gatherings.









