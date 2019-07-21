Resources
Mary Beth Lemons


1944 - 2019
Born Jan 12, 1944 in Albuquerque NM.

After a brief illness Mary Beth passed away peacefully in her home on July 15, 2019. She is proceeded in death by her parents Ray and Liz Lemons. She retired as an Executive Vice President from First Amercian Title in 1996, then North Amercian Title in 2008. She was an active member of American Association of University Women, Beta Sigma Phi, an avid card player, and local philanthropist. A celebration of life will be held at home, contact family for details. In lieu of flowers and cards please make a donation to Pencil Pals Program c/o Karen O'Keefe Mountain View School 801 W Peoria Phoenix, AZ 85029 or House of Grace c/o Robyn Bezanson Amazing Grace Church 7310 W Camelback Glendale AZ 85303 or in her honor to .
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 21, 2019
