|
|
Mary Carmen Schembri
Phoenix - On February 13, 2020, Mary Carmen Schembri, 73, passed away after a tough battle with cancer. Through her sickness, she remained steadfast in her faith, always trusting in God's plan for her. Mary was born on the Mediterranean island of Malta, where she grew up on a farm. Mary and her siblings were no strangers to hard labor, often helping their parents work the land. In 1971, she met her husband, John, while she worked at a bank. They were later wed on August 9, 1973 in Malta. Soon after, she came to the United States and settled in Arizona where she had her two sons. Mary was a devoted wife and a generous, hardworking mother. Mary was passionate about education, spending time with family as well as gardening. Her strength and wisdom will be missed. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, John, and her two sons and their wives, Christopher and Natalie Schembri and Mark and Amber Schembri.
A Visitation will be on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary 710 W. Bethany Home Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will held on Friday, February 20, 2020 at 10:30 AM located at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church located 2312 E Campbell Ave. Entombment to follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery at 12:15 PM
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020