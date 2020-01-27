|
|
Mary Catherine Bartlett Stanford
Mary Catherine Bartlett Stanford, beloved wife, cherished daughter and sister, and adored aunt went to her Eternal Rest on January 19, 2020. Cathy was born on May 2, 1961 to Henry and Juanita Bartlett. She was born and raised in Phoenix Arizona. She attended St. Mary's Grade School and High School and received her Registered Nurse degree from Maricopa Community College.
Cathy was a vibrant, beautiful women who spent most of her career serving as a medical professional as a Cardio-Vascular Intensive Care Nurse. She was greatly loved by her family and friends and kept everyone entertained with her quick wit, zany sense of humor and antics, and her epic storytelling talent! Her patients loved her and she was adored by her nephews and nieces, including her great grandnieces and nephew. Cathy had a huge heart and always cared for the underdog, whether human or animal. Cathy had many fur babies in her life and she lavished them with love and care. The most beloved of those fur babies was her doggie "Baby", who she recently lost to illness.
She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Bartlett and her brother Joseph Bartlett. She is survived by her husband, Allen Ray Stanford, her mother Juanita Bartlett, her sister Teresa Hoglund and her brother Dr. Thomas Bartlett. She will be painfully missed by her sisters and brother in laws and by her nieces and nephews. The memories of the great moments shared with this beautiful women will live on with all who knew her.
Services will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A rosary will be said at 11:00 a.m. with a funeral Mass to follow. A reception will follow immediately afterward in the parish hall. Her cremated remains will be put to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery following the reception.
Sacred Heart Church is located at 1421 S. 12th Street, Phoenix AZ 85034. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cathy's memory to the Arizona Humane Society or the Arizona Animal Welfare League.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020