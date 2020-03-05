|
Mary Catherine Polt Jackson
Tempe - Mary Catherine Polt Jackson of Tempe, AZ passed away on March 2, 2019 at the age of 87. Mary was born on November 23, 1932 in Audubon, New Jersey. She attended Camden Catholic High School. She and Joe, her husband of 59 years, were married on April 23, 1960. She is survived by their daughter Jody, her husband Chad Ackerley, grandchildren Connor and Caitlyn, her sister Rosemary and brother William.
At Camden Catholic, Mary played basketball and was quite a shooter. She enjoyed coaching basketball as well. Mary and Joe met at the age of 17 working at Campbell Soup Company. They eventually left New Jersey and moved to Hallandale, FL in 1969 and loved their life on the Atlantic Ocean and the beautiful beaches. Mary worked as a medical secretary at Memorial Hospital in Hollywood, FL. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who was always putting others before herself. She enjoyed square dancing with Joe, playing ping pong, going to the beach, playing cards, going to the horse races and enjoyed watching sports. They came out to Arizona in 2011 to be closer to Jody and her family.
The family is so grateful to Sharon Krystofik, Rosemary Quinonez, Katelyn Mena and everyone at Elegant Care (assisted living) since June 2017. A funeral mass will be held at 10 am on March 9th at Holy Spirit Catholic Church and her final resting place will be Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020