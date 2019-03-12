Services
Sun City West - Mary Catherine (Schmitt) Wendorf, age 93, of Sun City West, AZ and formerly of Shorewood, Elm Grove and Brookfield, WI passed away March 8, 2019. Mary was a graduate of Shorewood High School. She received her B.S. from the University of Wisconsin and her Masters in Library Science from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. Mary was an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church. She was an avid contester for many years. Mary was extremely accomplished at tennis, table tennis, pickle ball, cards, swimming and other sports. Two of her favorite things were reading and listening to music.

She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who loved to bring joy to other people with her smile. Preceded in death by her parents Francis H. and Martha (Hames) Schmitt, two brothers, Francis J. Schmitt and James P. Schmitt, and one sister, Ruth C. (Schmitt) Hensley. She is survived by her sweetheart and husband of 70 years, Richard A.; daughters Joan Rory Laiho (Doug) and Darcy Jean Baier (Claude); sons Gregory A. Wendorf (Patricia) and Gary R. Wendorf; grandsons Devin, Brian, Justin, Daniel, Ian, Matthew, Dylan, Damian, and Micah, a granddaughter, Nicolle, a great-grandaughter Hannah and great-grandsons Logan, Beckett, Evan and Cullen, a brother, William (Patty), and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 12, 2019
