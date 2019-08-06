Resources
1937 - 2019
Phoenix - Mary Chorlian Gilchrist died July 27, 2019 in Phoenix. She was born in 1937 in Portland, Maine and grew up in suburban New York City. She attended Oberlin College in Ohio and has been a Phoenix resident since 1962. Mary was a homemaker, flutist and a student of the Welsh language. She was active in the Welsh League of Arizona. She survived by her husband of 60 years, Homer Gilchrist, and two sons, James of Phoenix and David of Hana, Maui. A memorial service will be held this fall on a date to be determined.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 6, 2019
