Mary Christine Tunnell
Cordes Lakes - Mary Christine Tunnell (Chris), 72, a Cordes Lakes resident, passed away at home on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
She was born Sep. 25, 1946 in Corry, PA to Phyllis Craker and John McCallum. She married Elbert (Tony) Tunnell in Phoenix on Feb. 14, 1983.
In 2006, Chris retired from the Paradise Valley Unified School District in Phoenix where she worked as an aide in Special Education, Ceramics, and welding classes. She enjoyed gold prospecting, visiting Alaska, and was an artist skilled in ceramics, wood, beadwork, wicker, and yarn.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony; sister, Terry; and brother, William.
Survivors include sons, Jeremiah Wescott Tunnell of Cordes Lakes and Morgan Scott Tunnell of Colorado; daughter, Leslie Maureen Hash of Missouri; and sister, Bonny of California.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 21, 2019