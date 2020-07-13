Mary Clardy

Mary ClardyScottsdale - Mary Alice Petersen Clardy, age 92, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away peacefully at home on July 10, 2020. Mary was born January 5th, 1928 to Axel and Dora Petersen in Bakersfield, CA, attended Bakersfield Junior College then completed her Teaching Degree from UC Santa Barbara. She moved to Hermosa Beach, CA accepting an elementary school teaching job. Mary met and fell in love with Bill Clardy on the volleyball court at Manhattan Beach. They married in 1954, had 3 children and enjoyed a long happy life together, celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary recently. In 1970 the Clardy's moved to Scottsdale from West Covina, CA. She and Bill were active members of Scottsdale United Methodist Church, serving in many capacities, including Mary as wedding hostess for 20 years overseeing 400 weddings! Mary had the brightest smile, an upbeat positive attitude, a great zest for life, can do attitude, her enthusiasm was contagious and a joy to be with. She would do anything for anybody and always thought of others before herself. Mary was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband Bill, daughter Janet, sons Bob and Don, daughter in law Nancy, son in law Rick, brother Lyndon Petersen, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by her family and loving husband Bill. Donations may be made to Banner Alzheimer's Foundation.