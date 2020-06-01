Mary Constance Morando
Mesa - Mary Constance Morando, 96, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020 at 7:40 PM in Mesa, Arizona. Mary was born as Mary Konstancia Tanski, on August, 14, 1923 in Cleveland, Ohio. Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Morando. Mary is survived by her 5 children: Joseph Morando, Jr., Saverio Morando, Antonette Seese, Daniel Morando, Mary Jo Thomas and their spouses. Mary has 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Mary will be laid to rest on June 2, 2020. Viewing will be June 2, 2020 at 10 AM at the Green Acres Mortuary, Scottsdale, AZ. Funeral Service will be June 2, 2020 at 11 AM at the Green Acres Mortuary. Pubic graveside service will follow. June 6, 2020 there will be a Memorial Service for her many friends in the Apache Junction area, at 10 AM at the AJ First Assembly of God. Remembrances can be put on the following website www.greenacresmortuary.net.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.