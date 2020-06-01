Mary Constance Morando
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Constance Morando

Mesa - Mary Constance Morando, 96, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020 at 7:40 PM in Mesa, Arizona. Mary was born as Mary Konstancia Tanski, on August, 14, 1923 in Cleveland, Ohio. Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Morando. Mary is survived by her 5 children: Joseph Morando, Jr., Saverio Morando, Antonette Seese, Daniel Morando, Mary Jo Thomas and their spouses. Mary has 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Mary will be laid to rest on June 2, 2020. Viewing will be June 2, 2020 at 10 AM at the Green Acres Mortuary, Scottsdale, AZ. Funeral Service will be June 2, 2020 at 11 AM at the Green Acres Mortuary. Pubic graveside service will follow. June 6, 2020 there will be a Memorial Service for her many friends in the Apache Junction area, at 10 AM at the AJ First Assembly of God. Remembrances can be put on the following website www.greenacresmortuary.net.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
4809452654
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved