Mary Deloyht Arendt
March 10, 1927 -
October 5, 2020
Mary was a devout Christian, loving wife and mother. She was member of St. Barnabas Church in Paradise Valley. As a constant scholar of the bible for 40 plus years she studied through involvement with St. Barnabas Bible Study and Bible Study Fellowship and most recently, Water From Rock Bible fellowship in Paradise Valley.
Mary was an accomplished artist. She painted under DeLoyht - Arendt and was a signature member of the National Watercolor Society and the Plen Air Painters Of America.
She was represented and has exhibited internationally. She has had museum shows and is noted in ten how-to art books and numerous magazine articles. In 2017 she was awarded The Marquis Who's Who Lifetime Achievement award in the field of fine art.
Mary is survived by her two daughters, Tracey Mckee and Tammy Allen as well as her four step-children David Arendt, Anthony Arendt, Mary Veno and Sally Ivers.
In lieu of flowers, Mary would have chosen, Water From Rock Ministries - 8171 E. Del Joya Drive Scottsdale, Arizona 85258, and Hospice Of The Valley as her charitable organizations.
Services for Mary will be at St. Barnabas Church in Paradise Valley on October 24, 2020. This service is for family only but can be viewed live stream on the St. Barnabas website.
Mary was greatly loved and will be greatly missed by many who knew her. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
.