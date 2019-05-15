|
|
Mary (Therese) Dudek
Peoria - Mary (Therese) Dudek, age 80, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home in Peoria, AZ on Saturday, May 11, 2019 surrounded by family and loved ones. Funeral services will be held this Saturday, May 18, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Seton church, 9728 W. Palmeras Dr., Sun City, AZ 85373 at 10am. Therese was born Oct 3, 1938 in Chicago, IL to Mary and Leo Gergits. She married Leroy Dudek on Feb 20, 1960 and they raised 3 children. Preceded in death by her sisters Margie, Pat and Kay. She is survived by her husband of 59 years Leroy; brothers Tom (Joan), Jim (Kathy) and Tim; brother-in-law Earl; son Keith (Tina), daughters Karen (Mark) and Laura (David), grandchildren Bill, Natalie (Jennifer), Craig (Mishel), Kirk (Rachel), Kevin, Christian, Nicole and Stephanie; and great-grandchildren Mina and Connor. Memorial contributions may be made to Prime Care Hospice. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 15, 2019