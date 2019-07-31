|
|
Mary Duran
Phoenix - Mary Duran, 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 27, 2019. She was born in Phoenix, AZ, one of 7 siblings. Mary was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. In passing, Mary joins her husband Angel Duran and is survived by 4 children, 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Funeral Mass will be held on Aug 3, 2019, 10:00 am at St. Paul Catholic Church, 330 W. Coral Gables Drive, Phoenix with Graveside Service to follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 31, 2019