Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
330 W. Coral Gables Drive
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Duran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Duran

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Duran Obituary
Mary Duran

Phoenix - Mary Duran, 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 27, 2019. She was born in Phoenix, AZ, one of 7 siblings. Mary was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. In passing, Mary joins her husband Angel Duran and is survived by 4 children, 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Funeral Mass will be held on Aug 3, 2019, 10:00 am at St. Paul Catholic Church, 330 W. Coral Gables Drive, Phoenix with Graveside Service to follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now