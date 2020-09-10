Mary E. Coronado



Peoria - Mary E. Coronado of Peoria, passed from this life September 1, 2020. She was born to Joe and Helen Coronado on April 22, 1941 in Phoenix. She is preceded in death by parents, brother Gilbert Coronado and sister Sarah Coronado. She is survived by brothers Angel "Buster" and Paul Coronado, and sisters Gloria Slack and Geraldine Christian. A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 14th at 10:00 am at Resthaven Cemetery located at 6450 W. Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ 85301. Burial site is located on the south side of Northern Avenue. Should friends desire, contributions for burial expenses may be given to Gloria Slack, Mary's loving sister and lifelong caregiver. Arrangements were made by Best Funeral Services.









