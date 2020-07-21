1/
Mary E. McAfee
1932 - 2020
Mary E. McAfee

Phoenix - Mary E. McAfee, 87, passed away July 17, 2020. She was born August 1, 1932 in Wilksbarre, PA. Mary was a beloved mother to Marye Friedman; grandmother to Catherine Galli Parker, Mary Galli-Rucker, Peter Caciola, and Robert Caciola; beloved great-grandmother to Breanna Rucker, Keith Rucker, Jr., Willie Muller, Tyler Caciola, Rodolfo Dela Huerta II, Cody Caciola, and Robbie Caciola; and great-great-grandmother to Georgia Rucker. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Mary was predeceased by her parents and brother, Charles McAfee.

She loved family, bingo, and her bestfriend, Bertha Salas. A memorial service will be held at a later date.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
