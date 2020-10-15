Mary E. Metcalf



Mary Elizabeth Metcalf, 93, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2020.



Mary grew up on her family's dairy farm in Cortland, NY. She, first husband Joseph McLoughlin and daughter Ann moved to Tucson in 1960 due to Joe's asthma. Mary worked at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tucson until her retirement. Upon retiring, she moved to Phoenix (Pinnacle Peak West) where she met her second husband, James Metcalf. She was a widow for twenty eight years prior to meeting Jim.



Mary was blessed with the "gift of gab". She never met a stranger. She loved her family, socializing, the "Red Hat Society", the "Lunch Bunch" and Bingo!!



The ideals that she lived by were: kindness, integrity, and sensitivity to all.



Mary is survived by daughter Ann (Dr. Ron Goldberg) and stepfamily consisting of son James (Michele), daughter Deborah (Fred Poteet), grandson David (Michelle), granddaughters Jeanne (David Boiarsky), Jennifer (Greg Welcome), Sarah Whitlow (fiance Bo Bowman), great-



grandchildren Jacob Metcalf, Hailey Boiarsky, Skylar Welcome, Luke Bowman and her



grandpooches. She was predeceased by husbands Joseph McLoughlin and James Metcalf.



A private ceremony will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you give someone the gift of a random act of kindness, just like Mary would.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store