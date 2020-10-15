1/1
Mary E. Metcalf
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary E. Metcalf

Mary Elizabeth Metcalf, 93, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2020.

Mary grew up on her family's dairy farm in Cortland, NY. She, first husband Joseph McLoughlin and daughter Ann moved to Tucson in 1960 due to Joe's asthma. Mary worked at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tucson until her retirement. Upon retiring, she moved to Phoenix (Pinnacle Peak West) where she met her second husband, James Metcalf. She was a widow for twenty eight years prior to meeting Jim.

Mary was blessed with the "gift of gab". She never met a stranger. She loved her family, socializing, the "Red Hat Society", the "Lunch Bunch" and Bingo!!

The ideals that she lived by were: kindness, integrity, and sensitivity to all.

Mary is survived by daughter Ann (Dr. Ron Goldberg) and stepfamily consisting of son James (Michele), daughter Deborah (Fred Poteet), grandson David (Michelle), granddaughters Jeanne (David Boiarsky), Jennifer (Greg Welcome), Sarah Whitlow (fiance Bo Bowman), great-

grandchildren Jacob Metcalf, Hailey Boiarsky, Skylar Welcome, Luke Bowman and her

grandpooches. She was predeceased by husbands Joseph McLoughlin and James Metcalf.

A private ceremony will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you give someone the gift of a random act of kindness, just like Mary would.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved