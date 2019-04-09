Services
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Shepherd of the Hills United Methodist Church
13658 W. Meeker Blvd.
Sun City West, AZ
Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Grant

Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Grant Obituary
Mary (Betty) Elizabeth Grant

Peoria - Mary (Betty) Elizabeth Grant passed away on April 4, 2019 of Peoria Arizona formally a resident of Sun City West for over twenty years where she resided with her husband Larry Grant who passed away in 2000. They were members of Briarwood Country Club where they golfed and spent time with many friends.

Betty was originally from Ontario Canada and was the only child of John and Helen Piper. She moved to the United States in 1962 with her husband Larry.

Betty is survived by her loving daughters, Kathryn and her husband Tony Hill and their two children Brittany (fiancé-Ben and their daughter Marleah Libby) and Jordan, Laurie and her two children, Jessie and Nicholas.

Memorial Services celebrating her life are scheduled for Tuesday April 9, 2019 at 3:00pm at the Shepherd of the Hills United Methodist Church, 13658 W. Meeker Blvd. Sun City West, AZ 85375-3730
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 9, 2019
