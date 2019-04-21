|
Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Hall
Phoenix - Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Hall was born November 23, 1928 to George L. and Florence H. Stark, in Harrisburg, PA, and passed away March 11, 2019.
She was faithful to our Lord Jesus Christ, and a devoted mom, sister, DraDra and friend.
Betty lived a wonderful childhood in Wynnewood, PA, attending Haverford Friends And Agnes Irwin schools, and spending memorable family summers at the shore in Stone Harbor, NJ.
After marrying David B. Hall, they moved to Phoenix, AZ, where she raised two daughters, saw them each marry, and was blessed with two grandchildren. Her career covered being a medical receptionist at an Ophthalmology office, and then as administrative assistant at her church. Throughout her life, she exemplified her love of God by sharing her gifts of service, encouragement, and hospitality with family and friends. We are better, by far, for her.
Her retired life was peaceful and happy, content and welcoming to all. It was filled with her beloved Shelties, beautiful garden, and churches Foundation Fellowship and Desert Streams Chapel.
Many thanks to her dear sister and daughter, and the caretakers who assisted Betty in her last years, providing travels, fun, and friendship.
A private internment will be held later.
"Lift up your hearts and share with me, God wanted me now: He set me free!"
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 21 to Apr. 27, 2019