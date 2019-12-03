|
|
Mary Elizabeth (Flood) Hutton
Born: September 17, 1919 Oklahoma City, OK
Died: November 18, 2019 Austin, TX
Mary Elizabeth (Flood) Hutton was so proud of her birthday! She loved to tell staff in doctor's offices her birthdate was 9-17-19.
This native of Oklahoma City lived a full life celebrating 100 years in September! Born the year before women could vote; she died on November 18, 2019 in Austin, TX. She worked and served as a volunteer in many capacities through the tough times in the country's history. She graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 1941, where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority; then going to work in Ohio and Oklahoma. December 29, 1949, she married Donald William Hutton, and they moved to New Orlean's for his new position in city planning. This was the first of many moves were to come: Georgia, Kentucky, Arizona, Georgia, Mississippi and finally, Texas. She lived in Phoenix from 1958-2014.
She is survived by: her sister Margaret Ann (Flood) Moore, Dallas, TX; children Ann McLernore, Austin, TX and Bill Hutton (Donna), Woodstock, GA; grandsons Andrew and Phillip Hutton; plus nephews and nieces.
Funeral service will be on Saturday, December 7, 2pm at St. John's Episcopal Church, 11201 Parkfield Dr., Austin, TX 78708. Interment will be at Christ Church of the Ascension Episcopal, 4015 E. Lincoln Dr, 85253, Paradise Valley, AZ, 2pm on Saturday, January 4.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Church or St. John's.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 3 to Dec. 22, 2019