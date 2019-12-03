 -->
Services
Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
14501 North Ih-35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
(512) 251-4118
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John's Episcopal Church
11201 Parkfield Dr
Austin, TX
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Christ Church of the Ascension Episcopal
4015 E. Lincoln Dr
Paradise Valley, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hutton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elizabeth (Flood) Hutton


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Elizabeth (Flood) Hutton Obituary
Mary Elizabeth (Flood) Hutton

Born: September 17, 1919 Oklahoma City, OK

Died: November 18, 2019 Austin, TX

Mary Elizabeth (Flood) Hutton was so proud of her birthday! She loved to tell staff in doctor's offices her birthdate was 9-17-19.

This native of Oklahoma City lived a full life celebrating 100 years in September! Born the year before women could vote; she died on November 18, 2019 in Austin, TX. She worked and served as a volunteer in many capacities through the tough times in the country's history. She graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 1941, where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority; then going to work in Ohio and Oklahoma. December 29, 1949, she married Donald William Hutton, and they moved to New Orlean's for his new position in city planning. This was the first of many moves were to come: Georgia, Kentucky, Arizona, Georgia, Mississippi and finally, Texas. She lived in Phoenix from 1958-2014.

She is survived by: her sister Margaret Ann (Flood) Moore, Dallas, TX; children Ann McLernore, Austin, TX and Bill Hutton (Donna), Woodstock, GA; grandsons Andrew and Phillip Hutton; plus nephews and nieces.

Funeral service will be on Saturday, December 7, 2pm at St. John's Episcopal Church, 11201 Parkfield Dr., Austin, TX 78708. Interment will be at Christ Church of the Ascension Episcopal, 4015 E. Lincoln Dr, 85253, Paradise Valley, AZ, 2pm on Saturday, January 4.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Church or St. John's.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 3 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -