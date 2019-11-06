|
Mary Elizabeth Hyduk McNamara
Phoenix - Mary Elizabeth Hyduk McNamara, 58, died on November 2, 2019. Mary was born April 29, 1961 in Streator, IL to Dan and Dianne Hyduk. Mary moved to Arizona with her family in 1973 and graduated from Saguaro High School in 1979. She then obtained her B.S. Degree in Political Science from Arizona State University in 1984 and continued her education, earning her Juris Doctorate from Arizona State University in 1987. For the majority of her career, Mary practiced law with Debus, Kazan, and Westerhausen. Mary was particularly proud of her involvement in the AzScam Trial as well as her successful oral argument in front of the Arizona Appellate Court. After conquering the Law, Mary shifted her focus to the success of her son, Michael Andrew McNamara. Her achievement in this endeavor is evidenced by his subsequent graduation from Brophy College Preparatory, Georgetown University, and current attendance at the Medical College of Wisconsin working towards earning an MD. Mary was preceded in death by her father Andrew Daniel Hyduk. Mary is survived by her husband, Michael William McNamara, her son Michael Andrew McNamara, her mother Dianne Marie Hyduk, and her siblings Amy Gottlieb and Daniel Hyduk. Mary was also continuously proud of her nephew Kade, her niece Aly Gottlieb, and her step-children Bevin and Ryan McNamara. A Memorial Service will be held at Shepherd of the Desert Lutheran Church (9590 E. Shea Blvd) on Saturday, November 9th at 11 am.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019