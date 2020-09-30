Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Elizabeth Kuida Bartlett



Mary Elizabeth Kuida Bartlett, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend passed away unexpectedly on September 23, 2020 in the comfort of her home. Preceded in death by her mother Christina Kuida, Walter Kuida father, and brother Phil Kuida. Survived by husband Tommy Bartlett, daughter Dawn Thompson and son Curtis Bennett. A viewing will be on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 9:00a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Greer-Wilson Chapel at 5921 W. Thomas Road. Phoenix, Arizona 85033. A private ceremony will follow.









