Mary Elizabeth Lewis



Laveen - 62, born July 12, 1957, went home to be with the Creator on June 2, 2020. Mary is preceded in death by her children, Brian Enos, and Samantha Martinez. She is survived by her children, Valerie Lopez, Daniel Lewis, Betty Lewis, and Donna Martinez; nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild; and her significant other, Tyrone Thomas. A Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM - 6:00 AM on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Family Residence, 5350 South Cocatka Street, Laveen, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home, Inc. (602) 276-3601









