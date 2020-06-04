Mary Elizabeth Lewis
1957 - 2020
Mary Elizabeth Lewis

Laveen - 62, born July 12, 1957, went home to be with the Creator on June 2, 2020. Mary is preceded in death by her children, Brian Enos, and Samantha Martinez. She is survived by her children, Valerie Lopez, Daniel Lewis, Betty Lewis, and Donna Martinez; nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild; and her significant other, Tyrone Thomas. A Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM - 6:00 AM on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Family Residence, 5350 South Cocatka Street, Laveen, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home, Inc. (602) 276-3601




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
Family Residence
Funeral services provided by
Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home
717 West Dobbins Road
Phoenix, AZ 85041
(602) 276-3601
