Mary Ellen Aguayo
(1941 ~ 2020) Mary Ellen "Mena" (Gallego/Nieto) Aguayo was born in Superior, AZ on December 6, 1941, to Jose B. and Belia Gallego and entered heaven on August 27, 2020, due to complications of pneumonia. Mary Ellen moved to Phoenix, AZ in 1950, when she was just eight years old. After graduating from Phoenix Union High School in 1960, she started her first job at Valley National Bank, then switched to Continental Bank. She then dedicated 35+ years to the City of Phoenix Treasury Department, where she retired in 2009. Mary Ellen was famous for her homemade tortillas the size of Texas and her delicious refried beans. She was a dedicated Mommy, Sister, Friend, Wife, excellent dancer, great cook, and she loved to go camping at Oak Creek Canyon. During her lifetime, she also liked to play piano, castanets, and softball.
Mary Ellen is survived by her four daughters: Cecilia (Robert); Cynthia (Michael); Michelle; Angelique; and was preceded in death by her Daughter Belia Aguayo and her Parents Jose B. and Belia Gallego. She has 15 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. She loved her role as Nana/Granny and treasured all her grandchildren. Mary Ellen was always known for carrying sweets and candy nearby that some of her grandchildren called her "Nana Candy". Nana Mary Ellen embraced every moment with her family and had the nana magic that could calm any baby to sleep. She had a vivacious personality that would attract everyone to her and easily made friends everywhere she went!! She had a heart of gold and helped everyone wherever she went.
Services to be held Friday, September 4, 2020, at Whitney & Murphy, 4800 E. Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018, Viewing 9:00-10:30 am, Rosary 10:30 am, Funeral Service 11:00 am. Interment to follow at St. Francis Cemetery, 2033 N. 48th St, Phoenix, AZ 85008. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, it's limited to 50 people inside the chapel, and a small entrance waiting area of the funeral home. Please bring an umbrella to the cemetery. Mariachis will be serenading Mary Ellen at both
