Mary Ellen Barnard
Mesa - Mary Ellen Barnard, 81, of Mesa, Arizona passed away peacefully on August 1, 2019. Mary led a very happy life filled with love with her husband of 62 years, two children, five grandchildren and one great grandchild.
The funeral service will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday August 6, 2019, at Bunker's Garden Chapel, 33 N. Centennial Way, Mesa, AZ 85201, with a visitation beginning one hour prior to the service at 9:00am. For more information please visit www.bunkerfuneral.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 4, 2019