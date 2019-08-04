Services
Bunker Family Funerals & Cremation- Garden Chapel
33 North Centennial Way
Mesa, AZ 85201
(480) 964-8686
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Bunker Family Funerals & Cremation- Garden Chapel
33 North Centennial Way
Mesa, AZ
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Bunker Family Funerals & Cremation- Garden Chapel
33 North Centennial Way
Mesa, AZ
Mary Ellen Barnard


1938 - 2019
Mary Ellen Barnard Obituary
Mary Ellen Barnard

Mesa - Mary Ellen Barnard, 81, of Mesa, Arizona passed away peacefully on August 1, 2019. Mary led a very happy life filled with love with her husband of 62 years, two children, five grandchildren and one great grandchild.

The funeral service will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday August 6, 2019, at Bunker's Garden Chapel, 33 N. Centennial Way, Mesa, AZ 85201, with a visitation beginning one hour prior to the service at 9:00am. For more information please visit www.bunkerfuneral.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 4, 2019
