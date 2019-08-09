|
|
Mary Ellen Carbine (Calhoun)
Scottsdale - Mary Ellen Carbine, 88, peacefully left this world on Monday, August 5th with family by her side, reuniting with her beloved husband of 68 years, Eugene Carbine, who made the journey in February. She is also preceded in death by two brothers, Johnny and Gary, and sister Marva and survived by sister's Sue, Wilma, Barbara, and Lorraine and brother Clarence. She is also survived by her children Alan (Lynn Konrath), Alden (Sallie Figueroa), Vicki (Mark Lescoe), Duane (Peter Valencia), and Barbara (Ron Kennedy), 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren with 1 on the way, and loving nieces and nephews. Mary will be forever remembered as a devoted wife and mother and a faithful friend. She was a 3rd generation Arizonan born in a home in Mesa and attended Glendale High School. Mary was an incredible baker well known for her Texas sheet cakes, lemon meringue pies, and oatmeal chocolate chip cookies. As an avid sewer, she made clothes for her family for many years. Mary was a master quilter, gifting beautiful quilts to her family. She was a perfectionist in her crocheting and handwork which she generously gifted to her friends and loved ones. Memorial Services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 15507 E Bainbridge Ave, Fountain Hills, AZ, on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 am. Interment will be private. The family is grateful for the devotion of the caregivers at Avenir Memory Care at Scottsdale. Messages of condolences are welcomed at www.ShadowMountainMortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 9, 2019