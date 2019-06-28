|
|
Mary Endreson
Phoenix - Mary Lois Endreson, 72 of Phoenix, Arizona passed away June 16. "GG," as she was known to her youngest grandkids, Lyla and Bodie, is survived by two sons, Bryan and Craig Endreson, her grandson Chad, her sister Martha Tybur, and brother William Tybur. A 1965 graduate of St. Mary's High School, Mary worked as an accountant until her retirement in 2015, after which she enjoyed traveling, dancing, crafts and games with family and friends. She liked cooking and baking, especially around the holidays to make sure everyone received their traditional gift boxes filled with sweets and desserts. Mary also loved the arts, especially live theater and concerts. She was a faithful community member at St. Gregory's in the 1960's and from 1985-2015. She will be great missed by all who knew her. In her honor, services are being organized to celebrate the life of Mary Endreson with love and laughter for September.
Mary Lois Endreson will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 28, 2019