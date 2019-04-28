|
Mary England
Scottsdale - Mary (Betty) Elizabeth Beck England, 72, passed away April 21, 2019. She was born March 12, 1947 in Findley, Ohio and was raised in San Antonio, Texas as well as 4 years in Bremerhaven, Germany. Mary married her beloved husband Robert D. England Jr. in 1970 and spent the last 45 years building a beautiful life here in Arizona. Mary received her degree in accounting from ASU, and enjoyed a wonderful career as a CPA, focusing in corporate tax around the valley for companies including Mera Bank, Caliber Bank, Bank of America, Allied Waste, and finally retiring from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. Mary had a true love for music, a passion that filled her soul from an early age. She fell in love with singing, playing piano, guitar and banjo. She had the most beautiful alto voice and she always had a song in her heart just waiting to be sung. Mary had decades long service within the music ministry of both Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church and St. Bernadette's Roman Catholic Parish where many life-long friendships were made along the way. Besides music as her love, she was also a gourmet cook and an avid reader, but the love for her family and friends is what truly drove her, especially her fierce love for her children. Mary is proceeded in death by her beloved husband Robert D. England Jr., sister Maggie Beck, dearest friend and sister-in-law Peggy Beck, and her parents Lt. Col. William A. Beck and Josephine Beck. Mary is survived by her daughter Staci England, son David England, her siblings Bill Beck (Noi), Tom Beck, Allan Beck, Jo Ann Grill (Ernie), Charlie Beck (Terry) and Larry Beck. She is also survived by so many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Services will be held at Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church, 11300 N 64th Street Scottsdale, AZ. The rosary will be Thursday, May 2nd at 7:00 PM, and funeral mass will be Friday, May 3rd at 1:00 PM, with a reception following the service. Visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 28, 2019