Mary Fay (Cluff) Ramsey

Mary Fay (Cluff) Ramsey

- - Mary Fay Ramsey (Cluff) born June 12, 1925, 5th generation Arizonan passed away on August 8, 2019 at 94 years old, in the comfort of her home. Daughter of Orson (Fay) & Grace Cluff. Preceded in death by husband Floyd M Ramsey owner of Audio Video Recorders of Arizona, where they worked together in the business. Survived by brother Mervin Cluff (Brenda); son Tim Ramsey; daughter Dorenda Ramsey; four grand children; 5 great grand children and many nieces and nephews. Private services were held.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 18, 2019
