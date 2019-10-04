|
|
Mary Frances Russell Hull
Phoenix - Mary Frances Russell Hull (Frankie), 93, passed away peacefully September 25, 2019 in Tempe, AZ after visits from family and friends. Frankie was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, and led a long and full life. She was born in 1926 in Amarillo, TX, daughter of Walter and Myrtle Russell. Following high school, she attended Ward-Belmont College in Nashville and later attended and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in psychology and a minor in math. Along the way, on a blind date, she met her future husband, Walt, who was a Texas A&M Aggie. It was a match made in heaven despite the collegiate rivalry and they married in 1948. After multiple stops and three children, they made Phoenix their home in 1955, had their fourth child, and raised their family. Walt worked at Garrett AiResearch (eventually Honeywell) while Frankie was a full time wife, mother and homemaker. She enjoyed raising and showing champion Manx cats, playing bridge and other card games, solving crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and cooking for and entertaining family and friends. She was famous for her TV Mix and "Chow-Chow" pie, among other dishes. After Walt retired, they traveled extensively, seeing the world, and both loved to read and watch old movies in their spare time. Frankie enjoyed playing games and reading with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and attending their concerts, plays, sports and school events as much as her health would allow. She is survived by her daughter Janet Aniol (Dennis) of Rimrock, AZ; son Russell (Susan) of Sunnyvale, CA; son Gary (Suzie) of Tempe, AZ; son Brian of Phoenix, AZ; 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Walt, and her daughter-in-law, Judy. Frankie will be deeply missed by all. A memorial service will be held in her honor on Saturday, October 19th at 11:00 a.m. at Messinger Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Rd. in Scottsdale, with a reception to follow. Please visit www.messingermortuary.com for directions or to send condolences. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley at 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019