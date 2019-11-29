Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Mary G. Alba

Mary G. Alba

Phoenix - Mary G. Alba, 96, of Phoenix passed away November 26, 2019. She was born in Jerome and was a lifelong Arizona native. She is survived by her sons; John (Joy), Dan (Haydee)and Tony (Ann) Alba, daughters; Patricia Hernandez (Leo) and Mary Kurth (Wayne), five grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.

Visitation for Mary will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00 PM at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 5045 E. Thomas Road, Phoenix. Interment will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
