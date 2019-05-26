Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary G. Hunter

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary G. Hunter Obituary
Mary G. Hunter

Phoenix - Mary G. Hunter, known as Jerry, age 94, passed away on May 7, 2019 in her Phoenix home of 65 years. She was the wife of Richard Hunter who passed away in 2013. Jerry and Dick were married for 68 years.

Born in Ravenna, Ohio, Jerry was daughter of Alta and Warner Willyard. She attended The College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, VA and earned a Masters degree in Education from ASU in the 1960's. Jerry taught in second and sixth grade classrooms at Royal Palm Elementary School until she retired in 1983. She was a dedicated volunteer at The Beatitudes Campus of Care and active with many bridge club groups. She brought joy to many Phoenix residents through her career and activities.

Jerry is survived by her children, Stanley, Gregory, and Cindy; as well as grandchildren, Daniel, Bradley, Thomas, and Laura.

Memorial donation made to The Beatitudes Campus Foundation in Phoenix, AZ are greatly appreciated by her family in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.