|
|
Mary G. Hunter
Phoenix - Mary G. Hunter, known as Jerry, age 94, passed away on May 7, 2019 in her Phoenix home of 65 years. She was the wife of Richard Hunter who passed away in 2013. Jerry and Dick were married for 68 years.
Born in Ravenna, Ohio, Jerry was daughter of Alta and Warner Willyard. She attended The College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, VA and earned a Masters degree in Education from ASU in the 1960's. Jerry taught in second and sixth grade classrooms at Royal Palm Elementary School until she retired in 1983. She was a dedicated volunteer at The Beatitudes Campus of Care and active with many bridge club groups. She brought joy to many Phoenix residents through her career and activities.
Jerry is survived by her children, Stanley, Gregory, and Cindy; as well as grandchildren, Daniel, Bradley, Thomas, and Laura.
Memorial donation made to The Beatitudes Campus Foundation in Phoenix, AZ are greatly appreciated by her family in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 26, 2019