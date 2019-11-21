|
|
Mary Gauss Corbin
Mary Gauss Corbin, age 99, passed away November 16, 2019 on Bainbridge Island, Wa. A fall caused her to become bedridden and fail in health. Born in Akron, Ohio September 18,1920, she moved with her family to Moscow, Idaho, where she grew up and attended local public schools and the University of Idaho. She married a childhood friend, Robert Driscoll, and started her family in Moscow.
She moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1956 with her young family and resided there her entire adult life until September 2018, when she moved to be near her daughter. Her early years were focused on raising her 3 sons and daughter, while employed by Landscaping Unlimited. After her marriage to John Corbin in 1966, she was able to pursue interests she never dreamed possible. Mary and John enjoyed many shared interests including collections of furnishings and antiques such as their 'treasured' silver napkin rings. Always athletic, her sport of choice was golf and she was an avid Arizona State University football Sun Devil fan and Phoenix Suns basketball fan. She was a Presbyterian all her life and with her husband, John, their home was always the coveted gathering place for holidays and years of celebrations with friends and families, remembered fondly by all.
She raised a good, kind and loving family. She was proud of her children, and always tried to be there for them. Her grandchildren enjoyed her playful generosity as well as sage support, and her delight was to be GG (Great Grandma) to many more. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Corbin, and her eldest son, Daniel Driscoll. She is survived by sons, Wally ( Mary) Driscoll, Harry (Chris) Driscoll, daughter, Rosemary (William) Goodhue, and daughter in law Barbara Driscoll. Her many adult grandchildren and great grandchildren grieve her passing.
A memorial celebration of Mary Corbin's life will be held in the spring, 2020 in Phoenix Arizona. The family gives gratitude and immeasurable thanks to the staff and specifically the care providers who helped her at The Terraces in Phoenix Arizona, The Wyatt House on Bainbridge Island and the MultiCare Home Health and Hospice in Washington.
Mary said of herself "I never did anything I was ashamed of, and have no regrets." We say to her, "Thank you mom for being the Best mom, always". Mary Corbin was well loved. She will be missed and remembered as our champion, a loyal friend, and a loving and generous mother.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019