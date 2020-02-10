|
|
Mary Harper
Sun Lakes - Mary Bjorg Harper, 81, passed away peacefully with her husband at her side at Hospice's Gardner Home on January 31st 2020, after a prolonged battle with Dementia. She was born on July 26th 1938 in Riverton, Wyoming and shortly after the family moved to Eugene, Oregon.
Preceding Mary were her father Ben Tatley her Mother Sylvia Shields, step Father John Shields, Step Son "Ron" Ronald Harper and her step Daughter Diane Ramsey.
Mary is survived by Ralph her husband of 43 years, step-son "Jerry" Gerald & his wife Nancy, Step-Daughter Ingrid Harper & her husband John, Step-Son-in law Dick Ramsey. Seven Grandchildren; Paul, Jared, Astrid, Skye, Casey, Kristi and Melissa. Eight Great Grandchildren; Brannon, Arya, Tyler, Nick, Ian, Trevor, Reagan and Haylee.
Graduating from Willamette High School in 1956 Mary attended the University of Oregon for two years and in 1960 moved to Portland, Oregon. Mary was hired in 1969 by Crown Zellerback Paper Co. Mary retired in 1992 at 59 years old singing "Take this job and shove it, I'm not working here no more"
1976 became an important year for two people; Ralph first met Mary thru a mutual friend and from that time on she never stood a chance! Married in her parents' front yard in 1977 was the start of a much too short love affair ending only after 43 memorable years together.
In 1986 Ralph was offered a position at Shasta Headquarters in San Francisco. Mary was not thrilled as she had spent the better part of her life in Oregon. In 1996, Anticipating Retirement soon, we decided to move to Sun Lakes .Arizona and have never looked back. In 1997 at age 71 Ralph retired.
Mary thrived in Sun Lakes. Mary loved shopping and enjoying numerous ladies' group activities with her friends. She never hesitated to volunteer for a job when asked. She also enjoyed bowling and the many get-togethers with friends as couples. She and Ralph experienced extensive travels throughout their marriage.
It was always Mary's wish that there would be no funeral. She wanted friends and family to be happy that we had so many good times together and that we could look back and know that this is what was the most important about this life we shared together. Mary will be interred in the water as she requested.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 10 to Feb. 16, 2020