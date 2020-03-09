|
|
Mary Helen Pannuti
Scottsdale - Mary Helen Pannuti, 78, of Scottsdale, AZ, passed away Friday, February 28th at home, surrounded by her loving husband, Carl and oldest son, Paul. She and her family are very grateful to the staff at Sherman Hospice Center in Phoenix, AZ, who cared for her during her illness.
Born in Amsterdam, NY on June 12, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Helen Burke Tighe.
A lifelong lover of learning, art, and reading, Mary was a proud graduate of St. Mary's Institute in Amsterdam. She received her pharmacy degree from St. John's University in Jamaica-Queens, NY before attending the pharmacy graduate program there as well.
Mary also loved genealogy and spent many hours researching the family tree, and she was the safekeeper of the family heirlooms. She also enjoyed art and history, especially Irish and Russian topics. She was blessed to have travelled to the Netherlands, Russia, and other European countries, as well as numerous trips across the United States with her family.
In addition to raising four children, Mary served as pharmacist at Rosary Hill Home in Hawthorne, NY, retiring in 2000 and later moving to Arizona. Mary will also be remembered for her Catholic faith and quick wit. She prided herself on her Irish inquisitiveness about other people's lives (her preferred word for nosiness). In her final days in hospice care, she joked that while she indeed looked forward to seeing who would be with her in Heaven, she was even more curious about who had not made the cut.
Mary is survived by her husband of over 53 years, Carl A. Pannuti, of Scottsdale; three sons Carl Pannuti, Jr. (Katherine O'Leary) of Pelham, NY; Thomas Pannuti (Angela) of Greenup, KY; and Paul Pannuti of Scottsdale; daughter Joan Pottinger (Anthony) of Arlington, VA; brother John Tighe (Julia) of East Greenbush, NY; sister, Joan McKeegan (Gerard) of Stubenville, OH; five grandchildren, and ten nieces and nephews.
Per Mary's wishes, services will take place in her hometown of Amsterdam, N.Y. Her funeral mass will be held at Saint Mary's Catholic Church, where she made all of her other sacraments.
Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Fort Johnson, NY.
A memorial mass will be held at a later date at Our Lady of Joy parish in Carefree, AZ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Mary's Institute, 10 Kopernik Blvd. Amsterdam, NY 12010, or St. John's University, College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences Attn: Diana Patino 8000 Utopia Parkway, St. Albert Hall 171, Queens, NY 11439. In the memo portion, please write: In memory of Mary Pannuti
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 9 to Mar. 15, 2020