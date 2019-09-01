|
|
Mary Hussey Marion PhD
Phoenix - Dr. Mary H. Marion, 93 of Phoenix, AZ passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Born on February 13, 1926 to Albert and Helen Hussey in Dedham, MA, Mary was the fourth eldest of five children. Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband, Deacon Kenneth Marion, her parents and her sisters Joan, Hookie and Alice and her beloved Pug, Camille. She is survived by her brother James of Franklin, TN and her five stepchildren, Sandi Marion of Scottsdale, AZ, Kenneth Marion (Rose) of Prescott, AZ, Janet Curd (Dr. William) of Phoenix, AZ, Eric Marion of Las Vegas, NV and Cheryl Marion of Henderson, NV, grandchildren Amy, Aaron, Lindsay, Jacob, Kristin and Stephany, numerous nieces, nephews and great grandchildren. In 1970, Mary earned her PhD from the University of Wisconsin in the field of Housing. Mary taught Housing at Michigan State University, Arizona State University and retired from the University of Arizona in Tucson, AZ in 1991. In 1973, Mary married the love of her life, (widower) Ken Marion, and together they shared 29 years of marriage. When they married, four of Ken's five teenaged children were still living at home and Mary often exclaimed she never saw so much food consumed at one sitting. Good thing she was a fabulous cook! Mary loved sports, especially football, and proudly wore her Patriot's jersey on game days. She knew player and team stats far better than any broadcaster or recruiter. Mary was a devout Roman Catholic and volunteered at St Vincent DePaul's Charity. She especially enjoyed procuring Thanksgiving turkeys on Turkey Tuesdays outside the local Basha's grocery store for the less fortunate. Mary will be remembered for her months long tenacious fight against MRSA and her will to live. She has now met her savior Jesus Christ, is pain free and resting in His arms. Services will be held at Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary, 8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Rd., Scottsdale, on Saturday, September 7th, 2019 at 11AM with visitation 1hour prior. Donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 1, 2019