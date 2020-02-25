|
|
Mary Isabel Campos
Mary Isabel Campos was born June 24, 1942 to Albertina and Antonio Campos in Los Angeles California. She lived in New Mexico then Texas until the family settled in Phoenix, AZ. She earned her GED so she could start work to help care for her younger siblings. Then she attended Phoenix College while working at Motorola as a semi conductor assembly line trainer. Isabel enjoyed traveling and was sent to Hawaii, Guatemala, and Mexico City to train new employees. She loved watching football, particularly St. Mary's High and ASU games. She was a devoted daughter, sister, and aunt. She died peacefully surrounded by family to the arms of Jesus on February 16, 2020. She is survived by siblings Priscilla Ashton, Patricia Armenta, Sandra Campos, Susan Gorman, Irene Gonzalez, Jackie Trujillo, Tony Campos, Debra Nagy, Alice Snyder, Albert Campos, and Catherine Thweatt.
A memorial service will be held at:
St. Joseph's Church,
11001 N. 40th street, Phoenix, AZ 85028, March 3rd at 11:00AM. Reception following.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020