Mary J. Grossman
Scottsdale - 88, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on September 16, 2019, in Scottsdale, AZ. Mary J Keefe was born on August 22, 1931, in Lincoln, NE, to Raymond and Henrietta (Hattie) Keefe. She spent most of her childhood in Morton, MN, learning to swim in the local quarry hole, playing the saxophone in the high school band, and enjoying dances in the surrounding towns. After high school, Mary went on to college and graduated from the College of Saint Catherine in St. Paul, MN with a degree in Education in 1953. She moved to Montana to teach 2nd grade.
There she met the love of her life, James Grossman, whom she married in 1954. Over the course of their 57 years of marriage, they raised seven children in MT, MN, ND and AZ. Mary felt her most important role in life was that of being a mother, a role she never stopped playing, even as her children grew and had children of their own. She was continually there for her children and grand-children, lending help or advice, or just an uncritical ear, if that is all that was needed.
Mary's friendships were also a very important part of her life. She stayed in contact with many friends made in childhood and had many important, dear friendships from her days in college and the numerous cities they lived, until her death. She enjoyed grabbing lunch, going to the movies or just a cup of coffee, if she could visit with family and friends, old or new. Mary's door was always open; she was generous and kind to everyone she met. She was a strong woman and never complained. Her strength of character, humility, and optimistic outlook were an example for all of us.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, James M, and eldest son James H. (Jody) - MN. She is survived by her sons Stephen - ND, Michael (Karen)-AZ, John - CO, Patrick (Leanne)-AZ, Tom - AZ, daughter Mary Beth Abbott (Greg) - AZ, grandchildren: Erin, Tommy, Shannon, Nicholas, Alisha, Nicole, Brendan, Riley, Blake, Gregory, Meghan, Johnny and Finley, great-grandchildren: Emery, Ryker and Lucy, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 10am, Saturday, September 21, 2019, with a visitation an hour prior, at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 6261 N. Granite Reef Rd., in Scottsdale. Reception to follow (Location to be finalized) A graveside service for the family will follow the reception at 2:00, Paradise Memorial Gardens, 9300 East Shea Blvd., in Scottsdale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to St. Mary's Food Bank Alliance, 2841 N. 31st Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85009 or a .
Arrangements entrusted to Messinger Indian School Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 19, 2019