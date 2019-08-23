|
Mary Jane "Janie" Burch
Phoenix - Mary Jane "Janie" Burch passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 7, 2019 with loving family by her side. She was 91 years old. She and her husband, the late Frank Haze Burch, were both lifelong residents of Phoenix and proud Arizonans.
She was born Mary Jane Lester on February 4, 1928. She grew up during the Great Depression and the World War II years. While those difficult times certainly affected her, particularly the death of her fighter pilot brother during the War, Mary Jane developed a love of life and an appreciation of the beauty in the world. During high school she began performing in plays at the Phoenix Little Theatre. She credits that experience with helping her overcome shyness and gaining confidence in herself.
Education was always important to her. She attended Phoenix College and Arizona State University and became a credentialed teacher. It was at Phoenix College that she met her future husband, Frank Haze Burch. Mary Jane taught school for several years while her husband established a successful law practice. Her warm and welcoming manner made her a favorite among students. She eventually left teaching to concentrate on raising her own four children. But she loved learning and finished her master's degree. An avid reader, she amassed a large collection of books. She loved reading and discussing books with others.
But Mary Jane's greatest gift was the almost magical effect she had on other people. When people were with her, they could feel her joy and optimism and it raised their spirits. Her ability to connect with others in such a genuine way made everyone feel special, like they were in the inner circle. Mary Jane's grandchildren called her Nano and when Nano invited a grandchild to spend a week with her it was an experience they would never forget. She was a rare and well- loved person.
Mary Jane Burch is survived by her children; Frank Haze Burch II, Claudia Burch Dinnell, Carter Allan Burch, Vicki Louise Thomsen, and by 14 Grandchildren and 21 Great Grandchildren
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to The 100 Club. The 100 Club is a charity co-founded by Frank Haze Burch and it provides financial assistance to the families of fallen policemen and firefighters.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 23, 2019