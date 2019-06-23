Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Ginster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jane Ginster

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Jane Ginster Obituary
Mary Jane Ginster

- - Mary Jane Ginster passed away on June 10, 2019, she was 86. Mary Jane was born in Ames, Nebraska and moved to Phoenix in 1965. Mary Jane worked for the US Postal Service for 25 years and retired as the Postmaster of Cave Creek in 2000. After retirement she loved to go camping and explore Northern Arizona with her beloved dog Flag. Mary Jane is survived by son Jeff (Sue), daughter Kris (Jimmy), grandsons Mark and Chayne (Kaylee), and great-grandchildren Griffin and Charlotte.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Kathy. No services are planned.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.