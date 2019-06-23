|
Mary Jane Ginster
- - Mary Jane Ginster passed away on June 10, 2019, she was 86. Mary Jane was born in Ames, Nebraska and moved to Phoenix in 1965. Mary Jane worked for the US Postal Service for 25 years and retired as the Postmaster of Cave Creek in 2000. After retirement she loved to go camping and explore Northern Arizona with her beloved dog Flag. Mary Jane is survived by son Jeff (Sue), daughter Kris (Jimmy), grandsons Mark and Chayne (Kaylee), and great-grandchildren Griffin and Charlotte.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Kathy. No services are planned.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 23, 2019