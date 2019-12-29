|
|
Mary Jean Wrobel
Mary Jean Wrobel, age 77, went home to the Lord and her beloved husband, Robert Wrobel on December 21st, 2019. Her passing was unexpected leaving those who loved her shocked and deeply saddened.
Mary Jean, the eldest of five children, was born in Syracuse to Walter & Mary Wright. The family moved to Phoenix during her teens where she attended St Mary's High School, forming lifelong relationships with her classmates. She treasured these friendships and looked forward to their monthly Lunch Bunch gatherings up until her passing. Mary Jean's pride in her alma mater was very strong, so much so that she encouraged one of her daughters to be married at the Basilica. After high school, Mary Jean attended Phoenix College where she received her Associates degree and went on to work for Honeywell. A decade later, Mary Jean returned to Syracuse where she worked for Niagara Mohawk Power Company until her retirement at the age of 55. While in Syracuse she met the love of her life, Robert Wrobel. During this time with Bob, she enjoyed cross country skiing, local baseball games, reading books and antiquing. As it turned out, antiquing became a passion for her and Bob. He collected books and she collected everything else. Many times she'd send Bob and her daughter Michelle down the street to collect something off the curb she'd just driven past. She saw beauty in the "old and discarded" and she had an incredible eye for items of value amongst the junk. The "hunt" filled her with excitement and brought her and Bob even closer as they attended many Antique shows both as buyers and sellers. This passion for antiques prompted her and Bob to start a small side business she called Sparrows Nest. Eventually, she grew tired of massive snow storms and the aches the cold brought and retired back here in Phoenix where she purchased the cutest little Historic home in Central Phoenix. Her love of baseball meant season tickets to the Diamondbacks where she could yell and scream with the best of them. Mary Jean loved all the culture Phoenix had to offer, visiting with regularity, the Theater, Off Broadway shows, the Botanical Gardens and the Phoenix Art Museum. Her love of books (Harry Potter Series and the Twilight series) bought her close to her grandkids as she'd banter back and forth discussing the stories they were all reading.
Mary Jean was married to Robert Wrobel in 1978 until his death in January 2011. Her parents, Mary Wrobel Wright and Walter Wright, deceased. Mary Jean is survived by her three daughters, Marleigh Manzo, Kelly T. Betts, and Michelle L. Lee. Her four siblings Rosalie Turner, Walter "Bub" Wright, Daniel "Doc" Wright and Andrew Wright. Mary Jean is also survived by her son in law, Suonllen E. Lee and her seven grandchildren: Meghan Manzo, Rafael Manzo, Marcella Manzo, Jacob Bechard-Toth, Asia Isabella Lee, Suonllen Javier Roberto Lee and Grace Betts.
On January 2, 2020, a 10am Mass service will take place for her and her beloved husband's to honor her life. St. Mary's is located at 231 N. 3rdStreet, Phoenix, AZ 85004. Immediately following the mass service, Mary Jean will be laid to rest with Bob at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona at 12:30. The National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona is located at 23029 Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85024.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests to please consider making a donation in Mary Jean's name to the Phoenix Library.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019