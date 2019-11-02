|
Mary Jo Stayton
Phoenix - Mary Jo Stayton, 58, Phoenix, AZ, died Monday, October 28, 2019 in Banner University Medical Center, Tucson, AZ. She was a resident of Phoenix since 1991 and had worked at Bank of America for 25 years.
Preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Carroll Stayton and beloved cat, Felix.
Survived by two brothers: Leonard and Gilbert Stayton; mother: Donna Mickelson; sister: Tamara Hanson; and two brothers: Tim and Todd Erickson.
Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 in Carefree Vineyard Church in Phoenix. Inurnment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Carlton, MN.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake, MN. www.hhkfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, 2019