Services
Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home
717 West Dobbins Road
Phoenix, AZ 85041
(602) 276-3601
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
8:00 AM
St. Gregory's Catholic Church
3424 N. 18th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Committal
Following Services
Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery
9925 W. Thomas Road
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary McNair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Joan McNair

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Joan McNair Obituary
Mary Joan McNair

Peoria - 89, went home to be with the Lord on July 31, 2019. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Lawrence and Mary Anna (McEnany) Donovan, and her sister, Marilyn. She is survived by her brother, James (Connie) of Surprise, AZ; her children, Stephen (Ellen) of Wilmington, NC, Sue of Long Beach, CA, Scott of Peoria, AZ, Sandra of Peoria, AZ, Mary Beth of Bainbridge Island, WA, Wendy (Thomas) of San Diego, CA; 2 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held at 8:00 AM, Thursday, November 7, 2019 at St. Gregory's Catholic Church, 3424 N. 18th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ. A Committal Service will immediately follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 9925 W. Thomas Road, Phoenix, AZ. A Reception will be held at Joan's favorite restaurant: Carlos O'Brien's Mexican Restaurant, 1133 E. Northern Avenue, Phoenix, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -