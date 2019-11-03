|
Mary Joan McNair
Peoria - 89, went home to be with the Lord on July 31, 2019. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Lawrence and Mary Anna (McEnany) Donovan, and her sister, Marilyn. She is survived by her brother, James (Connie) of Surprise, AZ; her children, Stephen (Ellen) of Wilmington, NC, Sue of Long Beach, CA, Scott of Peoria, AZ, Sandra of Peoria, AZ, Mary Beth of Bainbridge Island, WA, Wendy (Thomas) of San Diego, CA; 2 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held at 8:00 AM, Thursday, November 7, 2019 at St. Gregory's Catholic Church, 3424 N. 18th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ. A Committal Service will immediately follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 9925 W. Thomas Road, Phoenix, AZ. A Reception will be held at Joan's favorite restaurant: Carlos O'Brien's Mexican Restaurant, 1133 E. Northern Avenue, Phoenix, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Nov. 3, 2019