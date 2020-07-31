Mary "Jonni" Judd
Mary "Jonni" Judd, 84, returned to the side of her Savior Jesus Christ on July 13, 2020. After living a life full of service and love, she rejoined her eternal companion Floyd, sons Christopher and Jeffry, and daughters Dianna and Tara. She is survived by her children Troy and Christina, grandchildren Rachel, Christopher, Samuel, Celeste, Nathan, Chelsea, Diana, and Ben, as well as great-grandchildren Brielle, Dennis, and Caleb. She will be interred in the Mesa Cemetery in a private service. A virtual memorial will be available on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at https://jonnijuddmemories.weebly.com