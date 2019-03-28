|
|
Mary Kaelin
Phoenix - On Friday, March 23rd, 2019, Mary Pat (Judge) Kaelin, loving mother, sister, wife, daughter, cousin, aunt and friend passed away peacefully at the young age of 52 after a very brief battle with cancer. Mary was born on New Year's Day in 1967 in Bardstown, Kentucky to William Lawrence and Doris Elaine (Kallenberger) Judge, and is preceded in death by both of her parents.
Mary was absolutely the kindest, most loving person you could ever know. She loved to spend time with friends and family, traveled frequently to the beach in Mexico and her adventurous, fun-loving personality was a true inspiration to those of us who were blessed to know her. She was happiest in her home, which was always full of peace, warmth and laughter, and she welcomed everyone with love. The greatest and most prideful accomplishment of her life was her beautiful, sweet and loving daughter Elizabeth.
Mary moved to Phoenix from Illinois in 1992 and her hard-working spirit took her career on many paths, including bartender, cosmetologist, chiropractic office manager, real estate investor and owner of a very successful facilities maintenance company.
She was an avid music lover and enjoyed attending live concerts of all genres, from Ricky Skaggs to Taylor Swift and Pink. She loved music! Mary may have been best known for her infectious laugh, constant smile and her truly unbelievably kind and compassionate spirit.
Mary is survived by her daughter Elizabeth Kaelin (age 16), her sister Jodi Judge, her husband Daniel, nieces Riley and Kacey, nephew Hunter, many cousins and many, many loving friends. Mary is gone from our lives way too soon and we will miss her for the rest of time. She had such a beautiful heart and soul. Forever in our hearts, Mary.
Services will be held on Saturday, March 30th at Heritage Funeral Chapel at 6830 W. Thunderbird Road in Peoria, Arizona at 2:00 pm. If desired, flowers may be sent to the funeral home and donations kindly sent in her memory to Arizona Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 28, 2019