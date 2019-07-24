|
|
Mary Karen Vaillancourt (Danielson)
Mesa - On June 28th, 2019, Mary Karen Vaillancourt (Danielson), passed away suddenly at the age of 66. She was born November 19, 1952, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Mary moved to Phoenix with her parents and siblings shortly after. Mary was a mother, sister, aunt and friend to all. Whether Mary just met you or had known you forever, she always greeted you with the warmest smile and biggest hug. She had the kindest heart that she shared with those around her. Every laugh was genuine and full. She was a lover of music, reading John Gresham books and shopping. Mary couldn't pass up a good deal. Mary also enjoyed meeting up with family and friends over a good Mexican meal. Mary loved all dogs and cats and was the best fur-grandma. Mary is survived by her daughter Jessica, son-in-law Daniel, brothers Ron, Frank and Roger. Mary was a kind and generous person who will be remembered by her family, extended family and friends. She is proceeded in death by her parents and beloved sister, Sheila.
A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, July 26th, 2019, at 10:00 am at Saint Anne Roman Catholic Parish, 440 E. Elliot Rd., Gilbert, AZ 85234. A Celebration of Life will be held after at Brentwood West Club House located at 3104 E. Broadway Rd., Mesa, AZ 85204.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 24, 2019