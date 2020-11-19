Mary Kerrigan



Sun Lakes - Mary Louise Kerrigan, 77, of Sun Lakes passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born on July 16, 1943 to Ralph and Margaret Brown in Bakersfield, CA. She married Bruce in 1984 and they made their home in Tempe for 32 years before moving to Sun Lakes. She had three sons, Mike, Mark and Ken, with her former husband, Ron Arnold.



Mary loved spending time at the beach with her toes in the sand and nothing made her happier than being surrounded by her family. She loved sharing a good bottle of wine with her friends and always had time to get down on the floor and play with her grandchildren. A kid at heart, her curiosity and artistic creativity were endless. She was filled with wisdom and taught her family about love, compassion, acceptance and the importance of having a great sense of humor.



Mary graduated from the University of Arizona in 1982 where she studied home economics and psychology.



She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Bruce, and by their sons and daughters, Mike (Tammy), Mark (Kelly) and Ken Arnold, Mike (Kay) and Richard Kerrigan, and Tracey Runty; 10 grandchildren, Kayla, Kaden, Megan, Jacob, Catherine, Lindsi, Blaine, Kyle, Makenna and Raetyn; her great-grandson Owen and her brother Jim Brown. She is preceded in death by her brother Jody.



A private service will be held.









